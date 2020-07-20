App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MindTree; target of Rs 1160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on MindTree recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1160 in its research report dated July 15, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree


MindTree reported 9.0% QoQ dip in dollar revenues, mainly led by 54.5% dip in travel & hospitality revenues. However, cost efficiency, rupee depreciation led margins to improve by 108 bps QoQ to 16.9%. In addition, Mindtree has registered healthy deal pipeline which increased 20.7% YoY.


Outlook


Based on these factors, we revise our EPS and multiple upwards and upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1160/share (19x FY22E).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:16 pm

