Buy MindTree; target of Rs 1160: ICICI Direct

MindTree reported 9.0% QoQ dip in dollar revenues, mainly led by 54.5% dip in travel & hospitality revenues. However, cost efficiency, rupee depreciation led margins to improve by 108 bps QoQ to 16.9%. In addition, Mindtree has registered healthy deal pipeline which increased 20.7% YoY.

Outlook

Based on these factors, we revise our EPS and multiple upwards and upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1160/share (19x FY22E).







