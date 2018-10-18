App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1140: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1140 in its research report dated October 18, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree


Mindtree delivered a weak performance for 2QFY19 with miss on USD revenues and margins. Albeit, PAT beat our estimates aided by higher other income. Revenues came at USD246.4mn were up 2% QoQ and below our estimates (PLe: USD253.6 mn). Constant currency growth for 2QFY19 stood at 2.4% below our estimates (Ple: 5.0% cc growth). Mindtree delivered 6.7% QoQ USD revenue growth in 1QFY19 (8.2% QoQ in cc). Hence, 2QFY19 has shown marked deceleration in revenue momentum. Revenues from Retail &CPG vertical were down 4.2% QoQ owing to completion of select projects in Europe. This has been the key culprit for the softer revenue growth in 2QFY19. Despite seasonality and furloughs, Mindtree guided that 3QFY19 USD revenue growth (Sequential growth) would be similar to that delivered in 2QFY19. Performance in other verticals remained steady (Travel /Technology/BFS vertical revenues were up 7.8/3.1/2.5% QoQ for 2QFY19.


Outlook


We value Mindtree at 19x Sep 20E EPS (vs 20.5 x earlier) which yields a TP of Rs1140/sh. This represents a 10% downgrade in TP led by P/E multiple downgrade and modest EPS cut. Retain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:17 pm

tags #Buy #Mindtree #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

