App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1140: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1140 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree


Mindtree delivered a steady performance for Q3FY19 with below CC growth and inline margins and PAT. Retail & CPG vertical shown strong recovery during the quarter with digital remains the key driver for Incremental growth. We maintain our USD revenues growth assumption to 18/14.8/13.3% for FY19/20/21E. Our USD/INR assumptions are at 70/70.5/72 for FY19/FY20/FY21E. We maintain EBITDA margins at 15.5/16.2/17% for FY19/20/21E. Our EPS estimates are retained at Rs46/56/65 for FY19/20/21E.


Outlook


Mindtree currently trades at 15x FY20EPS and 13.8x Sep20E EPS. We maintain our TP at Rs1140. Retain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #Buy #Mindtree #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.