Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1140: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree delivered a steady performance for Q3FY19 with below CC growth and inline margins and PAT. Retail & CPG vertical shown strong recovery during the quarter with digital remains the key driver for Incremental growth. We maintain our USD revenues growth assumption to 18/14.8/13.3% for FY19/20/21E. Our USD/INR assumptions are at 70/70.5/72 for FY19/FY20/FY21E. We maintain EBITDA margins at 15.5/16.2/17% for FY19/20/21E. Our EPS estimates are retained at Rs46/56/65 for FY19/20/21E.

Outlook

Mindtree currently trades at 15x FY20EPS and 13.8x Sep20E EPS. We maintain our TP at Rs1140. Retain Buy.

