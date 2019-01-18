Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1140: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Mindtree

Mindtree crossed >USD1bn annual revenue-rate, posted in-line rev and operating performance, while forex loss impacted profit. Revenue came at USD 251mn, 2.4/17.8% QoQ/YoY in CC terms. EBITDA margin increased by 48bps QoQ to 15.9% in 3Q. APAT came at Rs 1.62bn, impacted by forex loss of 0.37bn (vs. forex gain of Rs 0.40bn in 2Q). Mindtree is set to post 18% growth in FY19E, one of the leading among tier-2 IT, only behind LTI and LTTS. Mgmt commentary on constant currency improvement in margins (gross margin-led) is positive. We are positive on Mindtree based on (1) Continued traction in Digital (49.5% of rev and 5/32% QoQ/YoY in 3Q) driven by cloud/analytics and increasing deal size, (2) Strong outlook for Travel & Hospitality vertical and Retail, CPG & Mfg. vertical as well as recovery in BFSI, (3) Stable top-10 accounts’ outlook including top account (to recover following flat QoQ in 3Q), and (4) Strong pipeline and stable win-ratio (9MFY19 TCV growth of 17% YoY). Top account (20% of rev) performance will continue to be key monitorable as it has driven ~50% of incremental growth over the past two years.

Outlook

We’ve factored USD rev growth at 18.0/12.7/11.3% for FY19/20/21E implying CQGR of 3.6/2.8/2.8%, respectively and EBITDA% at 15.6/16.1/16.2%. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,140, 20x Dec-20E EPS supported by >30% RoIC and strong growth trajectory (rev/EPS at 14/25% CAGR over FY18-21E).

