Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1140: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1140 in its research report dated January 17, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Mindtree


Mindtree crossed >USD1bn annual revenue-rate, posted in-line rev and operating performance, while forex loss impacted profit. Revenue came at USD 251mn, 2.4/17.8% QoQ/YoY in CC terms. EBITDA margin increased by 48bps QoQ to 15.9% in 3Q. APAT came at Rs 1.62bn, impacted by forex loss of 0.37bn (vs. forex gain of Rs 0.40bn in 2Q). Mindtree is set to post 18% growth in FY19E, one of the leading among tier-2 IT, only behind LTI and LTTS. Mgmt commentary on constant currency improvement in margins (gross margin-led) is positive. We are positive on Mindtree based on (1) Continued traction in Digital (49.5% of rev and 5/32% QoQ/YoY in 3Q) driven by cloud/analytics and increasing deal size, (2) Strong outlook for Travel & Hospitality vertical and Retail, CPG & Mfg. vertical as well as recovery in BFSI, (3) Stable top-10 accounts’ outlook including top account (to recover following flat QoQ in 3Q), and (4) Strong pipeline and stable win-ratio (9MFY19 TCV growth of 17% YoY). Top account (20% of rev) performance will continue to be key monitorable as it has driven ~50% of incremental growth over the past two years.


Outlook


We’ve factored USD rev growth at 18.0/12.7/11.3% for FY19/20/21E implying CQGR of 3.6/2.8/2.8%, respectively and EBITDA% at 15.6/16.1/16.2%. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,140, 20x Dec-20E EPS supported by >30% RoIC and strong growth trajectory (rev/EPS at 14/25% CAGR over FY18-21E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 18, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Mindtree #Recommendations

