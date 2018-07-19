Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1115: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Mindtree

Mindtree posted robust revenue and lower operating performance. Revenue came at USD 242mn, 6.8/20.7% QoQ/YoY supported by growth in Digital (47.5% of rev), which grew 12.6/35.5% QoQ/YoY. EBITDA% stood at 14.1%, -200bps QoQ impacted by wage increase (-270bps QoQ) and higher SG&A (visa cost and higher CSR). APAT came at Rs 1.58bn, -6.7% QoQ.

Outlook

EPS est unchanged on slight revenue and margin reset (factoring higher G&A) and expect rev/EPS of 15/30% CAGR over FY18-20E. Factored USD rev growth of 18.6/11.5% for FY19/20E implying CQGR of 2.4/2.7%, respectively. Factored EBITDA% at 15.8/16.8% for FY19/20E. Maintain BUY on Mindtree with TP of Rs 1,115, at 22x FY20E-EPS.

