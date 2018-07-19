App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:32 PM IST

Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1115: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1115 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Mindtree


Mindtree  posted  robust  revenue  and lower operating performance. Revenue came  at USD 242mn, 6.8/20.7% QoQ/YoY supported by growth in Digital (47.5% of rev), which grew 12.6/35.5% QoQ/YoY. EBITDA% stood at 14.1%, -200bps QoQ impacted  by  wage  increase  (-270bps  QoQ) and higher SG&A (visa cost and higher CSR). APAT came at Rs 1.58bn, -6.7% QoQ.


Outlook


EPS est unchanged on slight revenue and margin reset (factoring higher G&A) and expect rev/EPS of 15/30% CAGR over FY18-20E. Factored USD rev growth of 18.6/11.5%  for  FY19/20E implying CQGR of 2.4/2.7%, respectively. Factored EBITDA%  at 15.8/16.8% for FY19/20E. Maintain BUY on Mindtree with TP of Rs 1,115, at 22x FY20E-EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:32 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Mindtree #Recommendations

