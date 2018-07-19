Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1115: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1115 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on Mindtree
Mindtree posted robust revenue and lower operating performance. Revenue came at USD 242mn, 6.8/20.7% QoQ/YoY supported by growth in Digital (47.5% of rev), which grew 12.6/35.5% QoQ/YoY. EBITDA% stood at 14.1%, -200bps QoQ impacted by wage increase (-270bps QoQ) and higher SG&A (visa cost and higher CSR). APAT came at Rs 1.58bn, -6.7% QoQ.
Outlook
EPS est unchanged on slight revenue and margin reset (factoring higher G&A) and expect rev/EPS of 15/30% CAGR over FY18-20E. Factored USD rev growth of 18.6/11.5% for FY19/20E implying CQGR of 2.4/2.7%, respectively. Factored EBITDA% at 15.8/16.8% for FY19/20E. Maintain BUY on Mindtree with TP of Rs 1,115, at 22x FY20E-EPS.
