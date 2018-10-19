App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1103: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1103 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Mindtree


In 2QFY19, Mindtree’s revenue grew by 7.1% QoQ to INR 17.5bn in line with our expectations of INR 17.6bn largely driven by volume (+6.3% QoQ) and INR depreciation. In USD terms, revenues grew by 2% QoQ. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 2.4% QoQ. Revenue from Digital business grew by 3.3% QoQ contributing 48.1% to total revenues. EBITDA grew by 16.8% QoQ to INR 2.7bn in-line with our expectations. EBITDA margin expanded by 130bps QoQ to 15.4%. EBITDA margin expanded on account of rupee depreciation (+130 bps) and presence of one off cost in the base quarter (+60bps) which was offset by negative impact of promotion and campus hire (-60bps). PAT improved by 30.4% QoQ to INR 2,063mn, 8% above our expectation of INR 1,900mn on account of higher other income.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at a P/E 17.7X/13.5X FY19E and FY20E EPS. We assign a target P/E multiple of 18X on FY20EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 1,103. We give a BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Mindtree #Recommendations

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

