Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1100: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree reported $262m Q4 FY19 revenues (up 4.2% q/q,15.8% y/y), hitting $1bn for FY19, an arduous milestone for many mid-sized ITcompanies. In CC terms, it grew 3.9% q/q. Though the Q4 EBITDA margin slipped to 14.5% (down162bps q/q, 157bps y/y), it clocked 168bp growth for the full year, to15.2%.

Outlook

Total dividend of `27 a share was declared in Q4, taking total payout for FY19 to 86%. No meaningful change in estimates/target. We retain our Buy call.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.