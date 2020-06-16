Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1080: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree has informed the stock exchanges that it expects high single-digit revenue decline (USD, QoQ) in 1QFY21, driven by near-term headwinds in the Travel and Hospitality vertical (TTH, ~16% of sales). While the update is procedural best practice, we have factored in sequential decline of similar magnitude for 1QFY21. - Mindtree has further highlighted that it is currently witnessing high demand in Communications, Media and Technology (CMT) and CPG verticals. The company expects sequential growth in 2QFY21 and top line recovery in 2HFY21. It foresees demand for Digital and Transformational services as clients invest in data, cloud- enabled solutions, customer centric and end-user experience businesses.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 18x on depressed FY21E EPS. We value the stock at 18x FY22E EPS. Rich parentage and industry-leading growth/RoCE (~30%+ in steady state) should defend its premium multiple across the Tier II space. Potential insolvencies of some TTH companies, however, is a key risk and monitorable.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

