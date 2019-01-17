App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 05:24 PM IST

Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1056: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1056 in its research report dated January 17, 2019.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Mindtree


In 3QFY19, Mindtree’s revenue grew by 1.8% QoQ to INR 17.8bn, in-line with our expectations of INR 18bn driven by strong growth in digital vertical. Revenue from Digital business grew by 5.1% QoQ contributing 49.5% to total revenues. Volumes declined by ~1.1% QoQ and realized rate has gone up by 3.2% QoQ. The increase in realized rate is attributable to incremental revenues coming in at better pricing . In USD terms, revenues grew by 2.1% QoQ. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 2.4% QoQ.


Outlook


We introduce and rollover the valuation to FY21E. At CMP, the stock is trading at a P/E 14.6X/13.1X FY20E and FY21E EPS. We assign a target P/E multiple of 16X on FY21EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 1,056. We give a BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Mindtree #Recommendations

