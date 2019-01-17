Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 1056: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Mindtree

In 3QFY19, Mindtree’s revenue grew by 1.8% QoQ to INR 17.8bn, in-line with our expectations of INR 18bn driven by strong growth in digital vertical. Revenue from Digital business grew by 5.1% QoQ contributing 49.5% to total revenues. Volumes declined by ~1.1% QoQ and realized rate has gone up by 3.2% QoQ. The increase in realized rate is attributable to incremental revenues coming in at better pricing . In USD terms, revenues grew by 2.1% QoQ. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 2.4% QoQ.

Outlook

We introduce and rollover the valuation to FY21E. At CMP, the stock is trading at a P/E 14.6X/13.1X FY20E and FY21E EPS. We assign a target P/E multiple of 16X on FY21EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 1,056. We give a BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.