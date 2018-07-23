App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 04:52 PM IST

Buy MindTree; target of Rs 1055: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on MindTree has recommended =buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1055 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree


Revenues in constant currency grew strongly by 8.2% QoQ. US$ revenues grew 6.8% QoQ to $241.5 million, above our 3% growth and $233 million estimate Revenues in rupees grew 12% QoQ to Rs 1,639.5 crore, above our 6.6% QoQ growth and Rs 1,561 crore estimate EBITDA margin declined 200 bps QoQ to 14.1%, below our 150 bps decline, 14.6% estimate.  Reported PAT of Rs 158.2 crore was above our expectation of Rs 145.2 crore estimate on account of better-than-expected other income.


Outlook


MindTree reported a strong set of numbers on the revenue front in Q1FY19. The outlook remains better on the back of the deal pipeline and digital portfolio. Hence, we now expect our rupee revenue and earnings to grow to grow at 20.7%/21.7% CAGR in FY18-20E. Hence, we have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1055/share (21x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2018 04:52 pm

#Buy #ICICI Direct #Mindtree #Recommendations

