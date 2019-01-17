App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MindTree; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MindTree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on MindTree


MTCL’s 3QFY19 revenue grew 2.4% QoQ in constant currency (18.6% YoY CC), in line with our estimate of +2.6% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded 50bp QoQ to 15.9%, marginally higher than our estimate of 15.4%. PAT was down 7.3% QoQ to INR1,912m, as against our estimate of a 28% QoQ decline, primarily due to lower ETR (14% v/s our estimate of 26.5%, adjusting for which, PAT was INR1722m) triggered by the reversal of INR190m under the Scheme of Amalgamation post Magnet360’s merger into the company. For 9MFY19, revenue grew 19.7% YoY CC, while EBITDA/PAT increased 55.3%/68% YoY.


Outlook


The stock trades at 16x/13.5x FY20/21E. Our TP of INR1,000 discounts forward earnings by 16x. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Buy #Mindtree #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

