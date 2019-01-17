Buy MindTree; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on MindTree

MTCL’s 3QFY19 revenue grew 2.4% QoQ in constant currency (18.6% YoY CC), in line with our estimate of +2.6% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded 50bp QoQ to 15.9%, marginally higher than our estimate of 15.4%. PAT was down 7.3% QoQ to INR1,912m, as against our estimate of a 28% QoQ decline, primarily due to lower ETR (14% v/s our estimate of 26.5%, adjusting for which, PAT was INR1722m) triggered by the reversal of INR190m under the Scheme of Amalgamation post Magnet360’s merger into the company. For 9MFY19, revenue grew 19.7% YoY CC, while EBITDA/PAT increased 55.3%/68% YoY.

Outlook

The stock trades at 16x/13.5x FY20/21E. Our TP of INR1,000 discounts forward earnings by 16x. Maintain Buy.

