Buy Mindspace Business Parks REIT: target of Rs 358: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Mindspace Business Parks REIT

We initiate coverage on Mindspace Business Parks REIT with a BUY rating based on March 2022 DCF based target price of Rs358/unit. The REIT has a stabilised rentyielding office portfolio spread across Hyderabad, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Chennai. With 92% committed occupancy and in-place rent of just Rs52/psf/month, we like the company given 16% NOI CAGR over FY20-23E, a resilient leasing cycle for office assets in India’s tier I cities and low leverage of 0.2x net debt/equity which leaves headroom for injection of new assets in the REIT portfolio.

Outlook

At CMP of Rs302, we estimate NDCF yield of ~7% over FY22-23E of which over 90% is estimated to consist of tax-free dividends. Key risk to our thesis is the large-scale adoption of Work-from-Home by occupiers over the long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.