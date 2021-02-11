MARKET NEWS

Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 602: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Minda Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 602 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Minda Industries


New orders, new customer acquisition-led growth continues for Minda Industries. Its proven abilities to widen its customer base with existing products and adding products would, in our view, outperform not just the underlying industry growth but also other auto-component companies’ growth.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy,at a revised target price of Rs602.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Minda Industries #Recommendations
first published: Feb 11, 2021 02:48 pm

