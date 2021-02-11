Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 602: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Minda Industries

New orders, new customer acquisition-led growth continues for Minda Industries. Its proven abilities to widen its customer base with existing products and adding products would, in our view, outperform not just the underlying industry growth but also other auto-component companies’ growth.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy,at a revised target price of Rs602.

