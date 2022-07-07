English
    Buy Minda Industries ; target of Rs 575: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Minda Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated July 07, 2022.

    July 07, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Industries


    Minda Industries (MIL) is India’s largest maker of automotive switches, horns, seats & PV alloy wheels and third largest automotive lighting player. FY22 segment mix – 4-W 53%, 2-W 47%; switches, lighting, castings, horns and seats comprised 30%, 21%, 16%, 8% and 11% of sales, respectively • History of vast outperformance vs. user industries riding on growth in kit value, new client and product additions & inorganic acquisitions.


    Outlook


    With forward estimates remaining unchanged, given the strong fundamentals (robust demand prospects, tech led product profile, benign raw material price outlook), we upgrade our valuation multiples (from 42x PE earlier to 46x PE on FY24E EPS) to now value MIL at Rs 575/share post this corporate action. We retain our BUY rating on the stock.


    At 17:30 Minda Industries was quoting at Rs 496.35, down Rs 472.05, or 48.75 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 548.40 and an intraday low of Rs 492.75.

    It was trading with volumes of 61,191 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.24 percent or Rs 1.15 at Rs 484.20.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 630.00 and 52-week low Rs 314.78 on 29 December, 2021 and 09 July, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 21.21 percent below its 52-week high and 57.68 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 28,378.95 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 7, 2022 05:35 pm
