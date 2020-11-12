Buy Minda Industries: target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Minda Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Industries
Minda Industries (MIL) reported healthy Q2FY21 results. Consolidated revenues rose 7.8% YoY to Rs 1,465 crore vs. ~8% OEM production decline. Margins rose to multi-year high of 14.7% tracking operating leverage benefits and savings in both employee costs and other expenses (down 140 bps YoY & 170 bps YoY) with some savings in rent, travelling, etc, seen as being sustainable. Reported consolidated PAT rose ~62% YoY to Rs 80 crore (profit from subsidiaries & associates at Rs 10 crore, up 58.7% YoY).
Outlook
We introduce FY23E estimates and build sales, PAT CAGR of 11%, 39% over FY20-23E with margins seen rising to 13.5% by FY23E. We continue to like MIL for its demonstrated history of industry-beating growth and constant kit value increases via product portfolio upgradation. We upgrade MIL to BUY, valuing it at Rs 410 i.e. 32x P/E on FY22E & FY23E average EPS of Rs 12.8.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.