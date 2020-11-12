Buy Minda Industries: target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Industries

Minda Industries (MIL) reported healthy Q2FY21 results. Consolidated revenues rose 7.8% YoY to Rs 1,465 crore vs. ~8% OEM production decline. Margins rose to multi-year high of 14.7% tracking operating leverage benefits and savings in both employee costs and other expenses (down 140 bps YoY & 170 bps YoY) with some savings in rent, travelling, etc, seen as being sustainable. Reported consolidated PAT rose ~62% YoY to Rs 80 crore (profit from subsidiaries & associates at Rs 10 crore, up 58.7% YoY).

Outlook

We introduce FY23E estimates and build sales, PAT CAGR of 11%, 39% over FY20-23E with margins seen rising to 13.5% by FY23E. We continue to like MIL for its demonstrated history of industry-beating growth and constant kit value increases via product portfolio upgradation. We upgrade MIL to BUY, valuing it at Rs 410 i.e. 32x P/E on FY22E & FY23E average EPS of Rs 12.8.

