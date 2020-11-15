Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 408: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Minda Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 408 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Minda Industries
New orders, new customers and cost cuts continue to be key highlights for the quarter. Minda’s proven abilities to widen its customer base with existing products and addition of new products arrest not just the impact of the current lockdown but sets the path for the next level of growth.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy, at a target price of Rs408.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.