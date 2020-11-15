Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 408: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Minda Industries

New orders, new customers and cost cuts continue to be key highlights for the quarter. Minda’s proven abilities to widen its customer base with existing products and addition of new products arrest not just the impact of the current lockdown but sets the path for the next level of growth.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy, at a target price of Rs408.

