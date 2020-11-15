PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 408: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Minda Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 408 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Minda Industries


New orders, new customers and cost cuts continue to be key highlights for the quarter. Minda’s proven abilities to widen its customer base with existing products and addition of new products arrest not just the impact of the current lockdown but sets the path for the next level of growth.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy, at a target price of Rs408.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Minda Industries #Recommendations

