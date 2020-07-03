Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 328: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Minda Industries

While externalities have impacted results, and is expected in FY21, the product introductions would arrest the revenue decline to some extent, in our view. 1) Two-wheeler alloy wheels; estimated revenue `1bn. 2) Orders for seating business from new customers to the extent of `5bn. 3) `2bn order for head-lamps and tail-lamps from Maruti (the last order was from Eeco). 4) Sensors to the extent of `1bn order. Accordingly, we expect a 9.4% CAGR over FY20-22 in revenue.

Outlook

We expect FY22revenueof `71.56bn, at 45% growth driven by underlying auto-sector growth, growth in product launches - higher alloy wheel business, seatings, and wireless chargers. Accordingly, we expect earnings of `4.08bn, leading to an EPS of `15.6. We maintain our Buy rating, at a target of `328 (21x FY22e EPS).







