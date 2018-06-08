App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Minda industries; target of Rs 1324: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Minda industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1324 in its research report dated June 06, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Minda industries


Minda industries Ltd (MIL) is a diversified auto ancillary supplier, manufacturing products such as switches, horns, lights & others, having a leadership position in switch business with a market share of 67%. Q4FY18 consolidated revenue grew by 53%YoY led by consolidation, switching & other divisions. Standalone revenue grew by 26%YoY. EBITDA margin improved by 68bps on account of operating efficiency and higher capacity utilization in other business. Scaling up the product line in Alloy wheels, Infotainment & Reverse parking system will drive growth for the company Revenue to grow at 20% CAGR over FY18-20E led by higher contribution by core segments and incremental revenue from new products.  Strong outlook in the domestic auto market & outperforming the industry growth by twice in FY18 underlines MIL.


Outlook


We value at 26x on FY20E EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs1,324 and upgrade to buy rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 02:38 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Minda Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.