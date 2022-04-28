English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards tomorrow 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 1135: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Minda Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1135 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Minda Industries


    We interacted with Chairman Mr. Nirmal Minda and visited the company’s R&D center. Management has reiterated that MNDA is well-placed to outpace the underlying industry thanks to increasing content per vehicle (CPV), market share gains and EV adoption. MNDA is focusing on strengthening its own R&D capabilities and exploring tie-ups and acquisitions with a focus on PACE opportunities (Personalization, Autonomous, Connected and Electrification). It is likely to benefit immensely from EV adoption in 2Ws, with a multifold increase in potential kit values from up to Rs7,300 in ICEs to up to Rs56,300 in EVs. We expect growth momentum to continue over FY22-24E with a revenue CAGR of 23%, led by 1) a cyclical upturn in underlying PV (17% CAGR) and 2W (12% CAGR) segments, 2) increasing content in core businesses such as switches, lightings and acoustics, 3) improving market presence in alloy wheels, sensors, airbags, controllers and blow molded parts, and 4) growing content per vehicle led by EV penetration.



    Outlook


    We build in an earnings CAGR of 54% over FY22-24E. ROIC (post tax) should expand from 13% in FY22E to 22% in FY24E, driven by improved profitability in both core and emerging segments. After annual capex of Rs6.5bn in the next two years, average annual FCF is likely to be robust at Rs3.7bn. Recommend Buy with a DCF-based TP of Rs1,135, based on 40x FY24E P/E.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Minda Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.