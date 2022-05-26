Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 1050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Industries

Minda Industries (MIL) is India’s largest maker of automotive switches, horns, seats & PV alloy wheels and third largest automotive lighting player. FY22 segment mix – 4-W 53%, 2-W 47%; switches, lighting, castings, horns and seats comprised 30%, 21%, 16%, 8% and 11% of sales, respectively • History of vast outperformance vs. user industries riding on growth in kit value, new client and product additions & inorganic acquisitions.



Outlook

Given the recent correction in stock price, MIL is now within our comfortable valuation matrix. Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value the company at a revised target price of Rs 1,050 i.e. 42x P/E (~1x PEG) on FY24E EPS of Rs 25 (previous target Rs 1,115).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More