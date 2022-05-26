Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 1050: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Industries

Minda Industries (MIL) is India’s largest maker of automotive switches, horns, seats & PV alloy wheels and third largest automotive lighting player. FY22 segment mix – 4-W 53%, 2-W 47%; switches, lighting, castings, horns and seats comprised 30%, 21%, 16%, 8% and 11% of sales, respectively • History of vast outperformance vs. user industries riding on growth in kit value, new client and product additions & inorganic acquisitions.

Outlook

Given the recent correction in stock price, MIL is now within our comfortable valuation matrix. Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value the company at a revised target price of Rs 1,050 i.e. 42x P/E (~1x PEG) on FY24E EPS of Rs 25 (previous target Rs 1,115).

