Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 93: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Minda Corporation

Consolidated revenue fell 10% YoY to Rs. 6.9bn in 4Q led by slowdown in auto industry, production cut taken by its key client owing to BS-VI transition and lockdown impact. EBITDA fell 53% YoY to Rs.385mn. Margin contracted to 5.5% (-513 bps YoY) led by weak product mix, ramping up cost of BS-VI and negative operating leverage. We believe Minda corp would be a key beneficiary of quicker recovery in 2W led by preference for personal mobility and rise in rural demand. 2&3W accounts for 42% and aftermarket 12% of overall revenue. Major revenue comes from Bajaj, Hero and TVS. Further given regulatory changes as per BS-VI, such as circuits, connectors, and other imported parts etc., used in 2W wiring harness will increase the size of sales value by (1.5x to 2.5x) we believe this will partially compensate volume de-growth. Despite a challenging environment, Die casting revenue grew 12% in FY20. Management expects it will continue to be firm due to increasing compressor requirements of key clients, such as Honeywell and Mitsubishi, and reduction in import from china.

Outlook

Given the expected quicker recovery in the 2W segment, traction in wiring harness division, cost cutting initiatives and the reduction in debt through filling insolvency for M KTSN, we see sharper earning recovery from FY22. At the CMP, stock is available at 13x of FY22EPS. We recommend BUY rating with a target of Rs. 93 (17x of FY22EPS).







