    Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 351: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Minda Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 351 in its research report dated August 18, 2023.

    August 19, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
    KR Choksey's research report on Minda Corporation

    Minda corporation Ltd consolidated revenue for Q1FY24 came at INR 10,745 mn, registering a growth of 5.9% on a YoY basis from INR 10,145 mn and on a sequential basis it remain muted from INR 10,746 mn. EBITDA for the quarter came at INR 1,147 mn, registering a growth of 3.5% on a YoY basis from INR 1,108 mn and on a QoQ basis it declined by 1.94% from INR 1,169 mn. Margins for the quarter stood at 10.7%, which showed a decline of 26 bps on a YoY basis and 21 bps on a sequential basis. Net profit for the quarter came at INR 452 mn, which showed a decline of 13.9% on a YoY basis from INR 525 mn and 62.9% on a sequential basis from INR 1,219 mn. PAT on a QoQ basis was higher owing to one time tax refund. NPM for Q1FY224 stood at 4.2%, which declined by 97 bps on a YoY basis and 714 bps on a QoQ basis. The EPS for Q1FY24 stood at INR 1.90 as against INR 5.1 per share QoQ and INR 2.2 per share YoY.


    Outlook

    We assign PE multiple of 22.0x to FY25 EPS of INR 15.95 to revise our target price at INR 351 /share (Previous Target: INR 348/share) and revise to a BUY rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    August 19, 2023

