Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Corporation
Minda Corporation (MCL) primarily serves auto OEMs across two main verticals – Mechatronics & Aftermarket (i.e. MCH – safety & security, die-casting, starter motors, etc) and Information & Connected Systems (i.e. ICS – mainly wiring harnesses and instrument clusters).
Outlook
We retain BUY rating amid healthy growth prospects, going forward. Introducing FY24E estimates, we now value MCL at a revised target price of Rs 315 i.e. 25x P/E on FY24E EPS of (previous TP Rs 220).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.