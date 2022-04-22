 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

Apr 22, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Minda Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

Minda Corporation (MCL) primarily serves auto OEMs across two main verticals – Mechatronics & Aftermarket (i.e. MCH – safety & security, die-casting, starter motors, etc) and Information & Connected Systems (i.e. ICS – mainly wiring harnesses and instrument clusters).

We retain BUY rating amid healthy growth prospects, going forward. Introducing FY24E estimates, we now value MCL at a revised target price of Rs 315 i.e. 25x P/E on FY24E EPS of (previous TP Rs 220).

first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:01 pm
