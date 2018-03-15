App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 15, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 246: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Minda Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 246 in its research report dated February 28, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Minda Corporation


Minda Corporation Ltd. (MCL) in 3QFY18 posted revenues of Rs 636 Cr. (up 25.2% Y-o-Y, down 3% Q-o-Q) due to growth in volumes across major businesses particularly Safety, Security and Restraint systems. PAT was at Rs 37.9 Cr. (up 78% Y-o-Y, up Q-o-Q) due to change in product mix, reduction in employee & other expenses as well as Minda Furukawa turning PAT positive. The company’s order book lifetime value stands at Rs. 2850 Cr for domestic as well as international business. In Q3FY18, the company unveiled its third diecasting plant in Pune as well as the Smart Minda Technical Centre which focuses on products related to increased electronification per vehicle. Minda Corp is getting future ready by exploiting the upcoming opportunities arising because of disruptions in the automobile industry like safety norms becoming mandatory, BS VI emission norms and electric vehicles.


Outlook


We estimate Minda Corp to post revenues at a CAGR of 16% and profits at 26% over FY18E-FY20E. Minda Corporation is well positioned in the industry owing to high entry barriers and being a diversified player in auto ancillary industry, strong brand name, sticky clientele, acquisitions and JVs contributing to top-line as well as bottom-line, strong management, and thus deserves premium valuations. We value Minda Corp. at 23x FY20E given the growth prospects to arrive at a target price of Rs 246 (27%upside)


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

