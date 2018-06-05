Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 211: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Minda Corporation

Minda Corporation’s (MCL) Q4FY18 EBITDA of INR818mn (up 113% YoY) stood below our estimates impacted by raw material cost pressures as pass through happens with a lag. Management mentioned demand outlook remains strong and MCL aims to grow faster than industry in FY19. Rising penetration in existing clients and uptick in volumes would aid strong revenue growth.

Outlook

We estimate consolidated EPS to clock ~31% CAGR over FY18-20, led by higher share of business across key clients and new product launches. We estimate RoE to improve to 19% in FY20 (13% in FY17). Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR211 (18x FY20E EPS). At CMP, the stock trades at 21x/15.7x FY19/20E PER.

For all recommendations report, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.