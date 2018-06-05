App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 211: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Minda Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 211 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss's research report on Minda Corporation


Minda Corporation’s (MCL) Q4FY18 EBITDA of INR818mn (up 113% YoY) stood below our estimates impacted by raw material cost pressures as pass through happens with a lag. Management mentioned demand outlook remains strong and MCL aims to grow faster than industry in FY19. Rising penetration in existing clients and uptick in volumes would aid strong revenue growth.

Outlook

We estimate consolidated EPS to clock ~31% CAGR over FY18-20, led by higher share of business across key clients and new product launches. We estimate RoE to improve to 19% in FY20 (13% in FY17). Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR211 (18x FY20E EPS). At CMP, the stock trades at 21x/15.7x FY19/20E PER.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Minda Corporation #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.