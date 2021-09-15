Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Corporation

Minda Corporation (MCL) primarily serves domestic auto OEMs across two main verticals – mechatronics & aftermarket (MCH – safety & security, diecasting, starter motors, etc.) and information & connected systems (ICS – mainly wiring harnesses).

Outlook

We value the company at a revised target price of Rs 160 i.e. 20x P/E on FY23E EPS (earlier target price Rs 120).

