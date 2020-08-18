Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 105: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Minda Corporation

Minda corp's Consolidated revenue fell by 70% YoY to Rs.1.78bn in 1Q led by production cuts taken by various OEMs due to nationwide lockdown. Negative operating leverage, and FX losses turned the EBITDA negative to Rs.203mn. The management states that recovery in volume of 2W & Tractor, Die casting and aftermarket business will aid revenue and margin from 2Q onwards. 2&3W accounts for 53% and aftermarket 14% of overall revenue. Minda Corporation is one of the leading suppliers of locksets, wiring harness and instrument clusters in the Indian automotive market. We believe that the stock deserves to trade at higher multiples (compared to current levels 14/10x for FY22/23E) as we forecast EBITDA to grow at 50% CAGR over FY21- 23E and there will a significant improvement in cash flow generation and return ratio.

Outlook

The key catalysts that would drive stock re-rating are 1) wind up of its loss making KTSN business is structurally positive(significant saving in employee cost, other expenditure) and we expect it to improve both margins and cash flow 2) strong revenue growth in Mechatronics division led by sharp improvement in die casting business 3) wiring harness would be benefited from increase in content per vehicle by 2x in 2W( to be reflect from 2Q and (4) increased focus on cash flow generation and efficient capital allocation. We value the stock Rs 105 (based on 15x FY23E EPS).

