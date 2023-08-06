Buy Metro Brands; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Metro Brands

Metro Brands reported 15% revenue growth (in line), aided by strong store additions. Revenue productivity declined 8% due to the pent-up demand base. However, gross margin remained intact owing to a high contribution from products with ASP of over INR3k and improvement in CBL gross margin. EBITDA grew 2%, while PAT declined 12% (8% above estimates). In the near term, we see risk of growth moderation, potential losses in Fila, and moderation in margins. This, along with a rebase in discounting and third-party sales, could impact margins. But, in the long term, healthy store economics and steady store adds in Fila should drive 19%/17% CAGR in revenue/PAT over FY23-25E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

Outlook

Superior store economics and a strong runway of growth should allow Metro to garner rich valuations going ahead. We increase the valuation multiple of the stock to 65x FY25E EPS (earlier 55x) to arrive at a TP of INR1,200. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

