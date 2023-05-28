English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Metro Brands; target of Rs 1070: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Metro Brands recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 28, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Metro Brands

    Metro reported significant revenue growth of 35% YoY in 4QFY23, supported by store additions, a strong SSSG, and the impact of the Omicron base effect. However, the high opex resulting from aggressive store expansions and marketing costs, along with a net loss of INR 140m in Fila, contributed to a 2% YoY decline in PAT. Adjusted for Fila loss, PAT grew 19% YoY. In the near term, we see risk of growth moderation, potential losses in Fila, which could lead to a moderation in margins. This, along with rebase of discounting and third party sales has pulled down our FY24E PAT estimates by 8%, with an estimated growth of 12%. Despite the revisions in our FY24 estimates, our FY25 estimates remain unchanged. Store addition guidance was increased to 100 from ~80 earlier. The growth opportunity in Fila and the healthy store economics are expected to drive revenue/PAT CAGR by 24/23% over FY23-25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    Outlook

    A combination of superior store economics and a strong runway of growth should allow Metro to garner rich valuations going ahead. We value the stock at 53x P/E on FY25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,070. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Metro Brands - 25 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Metro Brands #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 28, 2023 02:49 pm