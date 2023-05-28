Buy Metro Brands; target of Rs 1070: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Metro Brands
Metro reported significant revenue growth of 35% YoY in 4QFY23, supported by store additions, a strong SSSG, and the impact of the Omicron base effect. However, the high opex resulting from aggressive store expansions and marketing costs, along with a net loss of INR 140m in Fila, contributed to a 2% YoY decline in PAT. Adjusted for Fila loss, PAT grew 19% YoY. In the near term, we see risk of growth moderation, potential losses in Fila, which could lead to a moderation in margins. This, along with rebase of discounting and third party sales has pulled down our FY24E PAT estimates by 8%, with an estimated growth of 12%. Despite the revisions in our FY24 estimates, our FY25 estimates remain unchanged. Store addition guidance was increased to 100 from ~80 earlier. The growth opportunity in Fila and the healthy store economics are expected to drive revenue/PAT CAGR by 24/23% over FY23-25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.
Outlook
A combination of superior store economics and a strong runway of growth should allow Metro to garner rich valuations going ahead. We value the stock at 53x P/E on FY25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,070. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.
