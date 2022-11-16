English
    Buy Metro Brands; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Metro Brands recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated November 12, 2022.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Metro Brands


    Metro added an important block to its portfolio – Sportwear brand Fila – last month. Fila’s FY22 revenue/Gross Profit of INR1.6b/INR700m, respectively, may not seem to be significant at present, but over the next three to five years, we believe it has the potential to become a key growth driver for the company. As of FY20, the sportswear category in India was merely INR110b out of INR960b total footwear market size. With the sneakerization trend growing at 2x the overall footwear growth, sportswear could become a dominant category in the footwear market. Sportswear in the US/China has become >50%/30%, respectively, of the total footwear market size, and India too is showing similar trends.


    Outlook


    We value the stock at 52x P/E on FY25E EPS (does not factor FILA) to arrive at our TP of INR1,050 and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.


