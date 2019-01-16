App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MCX; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MCX has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated January 15, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on MCX


Revenue grew 26% YoY to INR769m, in line with our estimate of INR766m. Futures volumes grew 34% YoY (+8% QoQ) to INR17t, dominated by crude (+78% YoY) and gold (+53% YoY). EBITDA margin of 27.2% (+500bp YoY, -500bp QoQ) was below our estimate of 34% due to higher other expenses (INR45m one-off). Excluding this one-time expense, the margin stood at 33.1% (90bp lower than our estimate). PAT growth of 124% YoY (to INR420m) exceeded our estimate of 68.5% YoY owing to higher other income (INR322m v/s our estimate of INR199m) and a lower tax rate (15.3% v/s our estimate of 24%), which emanated from some provisions and deferred tax. For 9MFY19, revenue/EBITDA/PAT were up 17.9%/47%/42% YoY.


Outlook


Our price target of INR900 discounts forward earnings by 25x and implies 18% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #Buy #MCX #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.