you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 649: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Mayur Uniquoters has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 649 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Mayur Uniquoters

We maintain our Buy rating on Mayur Uniquoters with TP of Rs649 as the company’s footwear business continued on its growth recovery path and the company’s high margin profile remains intact. We expect good performance to be maintained in the coming years, aided by i) continued recovery in the footwear segment, and ii) higher traction in exports.

Outlook

At CMP of Rs466, we see good upside of 39%, with a TP of Rs649 (23.6x FY20E EPS) and hence maintain our Buy rating. Key downside risk: slower-than-expected recovery in the footwear segment, steep hike in crude prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Mayur Uniquoter #Recommendations

