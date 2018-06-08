Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 649: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Mayur Uniquoters

We maintain our Buy rating on Mayur Uniquoters with TP of Rs649 as the company’s footwear business continued on its growth recovery path and the company’s high margin profile remains intact. We expect good performance to be maintained in the coming years, aided by i) continued recovery in the footwear segment, and ii) higher traction in exports.

Outlook

At CMP of Rs466, we see good upside of 39%, with a TP of Rs649 (23.6x FY20E EPS) and hence maintain our Buy rating. Key downside risk: slower-than-expected recovery in the footwear segment, steep hike in crude prices.

