Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 610: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Mayur Uniquoters

Encouraging outlook. A healthy demand environment, raw material tailwinds and operating leverage would boost Mayur Uniquoters’ performance. Revenue growth boosted by automotive segment. Healthy increase in off take by Mercedes Benz, BMW and Volkswagen would lift utilisation at the PU plant. Also clients added and strong launch pipelines by OEMs assure sustainable growth for the next 2-3 years. The benefits of anti-dumping duty would be visible gradually. Solutions for mandatory airbags in all seats are being explored, and have not affected the business till now. Margin expansion likely. Easing input cost pressures and vigorous plans to scale up the high-margin furnishing and accessories categories would help gross margin expansion. Also, economies of scale would provide operating leverage to boost EBITDA margins.

Outlook

We expect 25%/38% revenue/earnings CAGRs over FY22-24 and retain our Buy rating on the stock, at an unchanged TP of Rs.610 based on 15x (unchanged) FY24e earnings.

More Info

At 17:30 Mayur Uniquoters was quoting at Rs 498.00, up Rs 1.15, or 0.23 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 506.75 and an intraday low of Rs 490.70.

It was trading with volumes of 23,047 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.74 percent or Rs 8.80 at Rs 496.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 635.00 and 52-week low Rs 319.40 on 20 December, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.26 percent below its 52-week high and 56.54 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,188.84 crore.

