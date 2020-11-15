Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 356: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Mayur Uniquoters

Mayur’s Q2 was a mixed-bag (revenue/PBT/PAT down 11%/12%/ 28% y/y; EBITDA margin at 19.7%). Good recovery in domestic auto/exports since Aug and healthy liquidity (~Rs2.5bn) were positives. The board approved a buyback of up to 0.75m shares at Rs400 each (record date: Nov 25). We are positive on Mayur on the brighter outlook: 1) swifter recovery in auto/exports; footwear to follow, 2) fast ramp-up at the PU plant as domestic OEMs would prefer to source locally after a 10% rise in the ADD and 3) robust export opportunity through customer additions.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs356 (14x FY22e P/E), earlier Rs337. Good recovery, a healthy margin and better RoEs are keys to a re-rating.

