Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 356: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Mayur Uniquoters has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 356 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Mayur Uniquoters


Mayur’s Q2 was a mixed-bag (revenue/PBT/PAT down 11%/12%/ 28% y/y; EBITDA margin at 19.7%). Good recovery in domestic auto/exports since Aug and healthy liquidity (~Rs2.5bn) were positives. The board approved a buyback of up to 0.75m shares at Rs400 each (record date: Nov 25). We are positive on Mayur on the brighter outlook: 1) swifter recovery in auto/exports; footwear to follow, 2) fast ramp-up at the PU plant as domestic OEMs would prefer to source locally after a 10% rise in the ADD and 3) robust export opportunity through customer additions.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs356 (14x FY22e P/E), earlier Rs337. Good recovery, a healthy margin and better RoEs are keys to a re-rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Mayur Uniquoters #Recommendations

