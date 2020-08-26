172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mayur-uniquoters-target-of-rs-350-icici-direct-5760461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mayur Uniquoters recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated August 25, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Mayur Uniquoters


Mayur Uniquoters (MUL) is a leading player in the domestic technical textile industry, manufacturing artificial/synthetic leather for a wide variety of applications viz. automotive (seat upholstery, inner linings), footwear (shoes/sandals insole, uppers), furnishing and apparel. It has the capacity to manufacture ~3.7 crore metre/annum of polyvinyl chloride i.e. PVC artificial leather & ~0.7 crore metre/annum of polyurethane (PU) artificial leather. It is a quality franchise with proven capabilities, which is highly capital efficient in nature, commanding strong double-digit margins and been a consistent CFO generator with net cash positive B/S.



Outlook


Increasing share of automotive business, stable crude oil prices, general focus on value addition and robust financials bodes well for MUL. Accordingly, we assign BUY rating to the stock, valuing the company at Rs 350 i.e. 20 FY20 EPS of Rs 17.6.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mayur Uniquoters #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.