Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 314: East India Securities

East India Securities is bullish on Mayur Uniquoters has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 314 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

East India Securitie's report on Mayur Uniquoters


Mayur’s 1QFY21 sales witnessed a decline of ~70%, mirroring the pains in its user industries such as Auto and Footwear. Auto demand is coming back strongly as Auto OEMs look to increase production. On positive front, VW has approved Mayur’s products and here they are going to replace German imports. They are also in final stage of getting approval from BMW. After approval from Mercedes, path is clearer for other EU OEMs. Mayur has already started commercial operation of PU plant and when situation normalizes this plant will also add to growth. FY21 will be a very tough year as its fortune depends on auto and footwear sectors. Footwear segment will take more time to recover as it is badly disrupted. With volume recovery in these sectors, we expect a strong performance from FY22 onwards.


Outlook


We maintain Buy rating on Mayur Uniquoters (Mayur) with a TP of Rs 314, despite a very weak Q1FY21 performance as businesses are recovering well and company’s strong fundamentals remain intact.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Buy #East India Securities #Mayur Uniquoters #Recommendations

