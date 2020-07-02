Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 305: East India Securities

East India Securities' research report on Mayur Uniquoters

We maintain our Buy rating on Mayur Uniquoters (Mayur) with a TP of Rs 305 as the company has been reporting higher margins for last two quarters despite subdued demand environment. This was on account of favourable product mix and high margin technical products with more value additions, along with benign RM costs. Mayur has already started commercial operation of PU plant in Jan’20 and when situation normalizes this plant will also add to growth of the company. We believe FY21 will be a very tough year for the company as its fortune depends on auto and footwear sectors. With volume recovery in these sectors, we expect a strong performance FY22 onwards.

Outlook

Considering good return ratios, strong cash position and consistent handsome payouts to shareholders, we value Mayur at 18x its FY22E earnings to arrive at a TP of Rs 305, and recommend a BUY.







