Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 305: East India Securities

East India Securities is bullish on Mayur Uniquoters has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

East India Securities' research report on Mayur Uniquoters


We maintain our Buy rating on Mayur Uniquoters (Mayur) with a TP of Rs 305 as the company has been reporting higher margins for last two quarters despite subdued demand environment. This was on account of favourable product mix and high margin technical products with more value additions, along with benign RM costs. Mayur has already started commercial operation of PU plant in Jan’20 and when situation normalizes this plant will also add to growth of the company. We believe FY21 will be a very tough year for the company as its fortune depends on auto and footwear sectors. With volume recovery in these sectors, we expect a strong performance FY22 onwards.



Outlook


Considering good return ratios, strong cash position and consistent handsome payouts to shareholders, we value Mayur at 18x its FY22E earnings to arrive at a TP of Rs 305, and recommend a BUY.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #East India Securities #Mayur Uniquoters #Recommendations

