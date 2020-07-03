Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 283: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Mayur Uniquoters

Driven by auto OEM exports (up 76% y/y), Mayur’s Q4 was strong: revenue/PAT up 13%/34% y/y, the EBITDA margin a healthy 25.7%, aided by a superior sales mix. An uptick in auto sales since Dec’19 helped. After re-opening, Mayur has seen good traction in exports during May-Jun’20 while its domestic business is improving gradually. In FY21, we believe exports will do better than the domestic market and be a cushion to margins. At ~9x FY22e P/E, we find the valuation appealing.

Outlook

Thus, we maintain our Buy call, with a lower target of `283 (12x FY22e P/E), earlier `311. The stock has been considerably de-rated in the last 2-3 years, factoring in declining return ratios and delay in the PU plant/approval from Mercedes-BMW. Thus, a rapid ramp-up at the PU plant and strong exports may lead to a re-rating in the stock.







