Buy Max Financial; target of Rs 660: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Max Financial

Axis Bank has proposed to acquire a 17% stake in Max Life from MFS, resulting in total ownership of 18%, according to a regulatory filing. As per earlier disclosures and definitive agreements between Max Financial and Axis Bank, the latter had agreed to acquire 29% of Max Life from MFS, taking its total stake in Max Life to 30%.

Outlook

Through a gradual shift toward profitable product mix and relatively comfortable valuations, we retain Buy (OW in Insurance EAP) and a revised TP of Rs660 at 1.2x Sept’22E EV. We expect VNB to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% to Rs13.3bn over FY20-23E, with ROEVs at ~19.5% for FY20-FY23E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.