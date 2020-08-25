172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-max-financial-target-of-rs-660-emkay-global-financial-2-5754351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Max Financial; target of Rs 660: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Max Financial has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Max Financial


Axis Bank has proposed to acquire a 17% stake in Max Life from MFS, resulting in total ownership of 18%, according to a regulatory filing. As per earlier disclosures and definitive agreements between Max Financial and Axis Bank, the latter had agreed to acquire 29% of Max Life from MFS, taking its total stake in Max Life to 30%.



Outlook


Through a gradual shift toward profitable product mix and relatively comfortable valuations, we retain Buy (OW in Insurance EAP) and a revised TP of Rs660 at 1.2x Sept’22E EV. We expect VNB to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% to Rs13.3bn over FY20-23E, with ROEVs at ~19.5% for FY20-FY23E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:50 pm

