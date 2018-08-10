Buy Max Financial Services; target of Rs 700: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Max Financial Services

Max Life's individual new business APE growth was decent at 15% YoY where protection segment grew strong at 41% YoY. Group protection business also grew strong at 42% mainly in group term. However, margins have reduced to 18.1% (20.2% in FY18) due to high cost overruns, but management expects year end margins to be near 20%. Management has guided on the structural changes being made to its proprietary and digital channel which we believe can put strain on its margins and expense ratios over near term but as growth will start kicking in, the same shall improve. We have reduced margin estimates for FY19 as per management commentary.

Outlook

We maintain our recommendation of BUY with TP of Rs700 (from Rs705) translating to 2.9x FY20E EV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.