Buy Max Financial Services target of Rs 590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Max Financial Services

Max Life Insurance (MLI) (holding company Max Financial Services) continues with strong operational performance (healthy margins, adequately capitalized and attractive EV growth) and is an attractive business franchise (6% overall market share). Despite uncertainties, we believe that strong business fundamentals and the current valuation (at significant discount to peers) makes the risk-return favourable for Max Financial Services. We introduce FY22E earnings estimates and accordingly arrive at a price target (based on two-year average multiples).

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to BUY on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 590.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

