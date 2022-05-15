Buy Max Financial Services: target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Max Financial Services

Max Life Insurance reported APE growth of 15.2% q-o-q and decline of ~4% y-o-y to Rs. 1,836 crore versus expectation of Rs. 1,850 crore and maintained its market share of 10% (private) in Q4FY2022. APE growth was driven by strong growth in Par and ULIP sales. Protection also recorded strong growth (34% y-o-y). Q4FY2022 witnessed VNB growth of 27% y-o-y to Rs. 586 crore. VNB margin stood at 27.4%, up 220 bps y-o-y, aided by new products with better margins and increased protection products. Management guided for VNB margins to be at 25% to 26% going ahead.



Outlook

We maintain Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,100.

