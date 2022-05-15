English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Max Financial Services: target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Max Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Max Financial Services


    Max Life Insurance reported APE growth of 15.2% q-o-q and decline of ~4% y-o-y to Rs. 1,836 crore versus expectation of Rs. 1,850 crore and maintained its market share of 10% (private) in Q4FY2022. APE growth was driven by strong growth in Par and ULIP sales. Protection also recorded strong growth (34% y-o-y). Q4FY2022 witnessed VNB growth of 27% y-o-y to Rs. 586 crore. VNB margin stood at 27.4%, up 220 bps y-o-y, aided by new products with better margins and increased protection products. Management guided for VNB margins to be at 25% to 26% going ahead.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,100.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Max Financial Services #recommendation #Sharekhan
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.