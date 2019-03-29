App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mastek; target of Rs 660: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mastek has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated March 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Mastek


Mastek, founded in 1982, is one of the oldest IT companies in India. Mastek has experience spanning over three decades but in its current version, it’s just a four-year-old organisation (Demerger with Majesco happened in 4QFY15). Mastek has transformed itself post the demerger, led by (1) Appointment of experienced and capable CEO, John Owen, in Nov-2016 (2) Direct relationship with UK Govt. vs being a sub-contractor earlier and (3) Acquisition of TAIS Tech (SI for Oracle ATG), which marks its entry in the US. Under the new leadership, Mastek has delivered healthy revenue CAGR of 32% (~23% organic) and margin expansion of ~370bps over FY17-19E.


Outlook


Majesco US (~Rs 79/share), net cash position (Rs 82/share) provides additional comfort. We Initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a TP of Rs 660, based on 11x FY21E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Mastek #Recommendations

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tom Hanks Might Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic ...

Omar Abdullah Slams Arun Jaitley for Advocating Repeal of J&K's Specia ...

Boman Irani Appreciates Awards Celebrating Content Driven Cinema

‘Big File With Only a Few Papers’: UK Judge on India’s Additiona ...

Rupee Rebounds 16 Paise to 69.14 vs USD on Robust Foreign Fund Inflows

IPL 2019 | If Russell Misses, I will Hit: Morris

Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him o ...

Day After Teasing Poll Battle Against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Says Ready ...

BJP Candidate in Odisha Quits Party, Joins BJD

Our manifesto will reflect people's voice, not one man's view, says Ra ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi predicts easy victory

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Nifty Metal rose over 2% after progressive US-China trade talks

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Nirav Modi case: Fugitive diamantaire appears before Westminster Magis ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.