App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mastek; target of Rs 618: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mastek has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 618 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Mastek


Revenue was GBP 27.7mn (vs. est. GBP 29.8mn), +1.9/ -5.5% YoY/QoQ CC. Softness was caused by the core geography UK (73% of rev, -9.4% QoQ in GBP terms) while US cushioned revenues (25% of rev, +8.7% in USD terms) UK public sector was impacted by closure of a large project, we expect growth in UK public sector to return given the strong order backlog (+14% QoQ). UK pvt. sector’s revenue declined 8.4% QoQ in GBP terms as enterprises continue to follow a ‘wait and watch’ attitude wrt Brexit. We remain cautious on near term pressure on UK pvt. given the Brexit uncertainty. US revenues recovered, up 8.7% QoQ in USD terms. Recent management changes have set US on track for growth, 6 new logo wins and increased focus on the geography gives us growth visibility. EBIT margin of 11.5% was stable despite soft revenues and wage hike (in the US), tight cost control anchored margins (employee exp -9.1%QoQ & other exp -6% QoQ). Revenue recovery in US also supported margins (US margin at 7.9% vs. 0.7% in 4Q).


Outlook


We maintain BUY on Mastek following a weak 1Q on revenues but stable margin performance. US turnaround is faster than expected and order book growth is encouraging. We cut est. by ~4% factoring soft UK Pvt. Our SoTP of Rs 618 implies 11x FY21E EPS plus Rs 94/sh for 12% stake in Majesco US.


 For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Mastek #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.