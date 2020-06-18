Buy Mastek; target of Rs 400: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mastek has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Mastek
Mastek delivered strong revenue and margin performance led by the integration of Evosys. Mastek organic growth (+1.1% QoQ) was inline led by traction in UK Govt. (+6.9% QoQ CC) offset by weakness in UK private (Covid+Brexit) and US (-18.5% QoQ CC). Weakness in US (Retail) and UK Private (Retail+BFS) will impact Mastek organic growth in FY21E. Margin expansion (+349bps QoQ) in the quarter was led by the integration of high margin Evosys business. We assume Evosys revenue of USD 63mn and ~19% EBITDA margin for FY21E. We cut our USD revenue estimate by 4.1/3.6% for FY21/22E due to high exposure to Retail (~22% of rev) and Covid-19 uncertainty.
Outlook
We increase our EPS estimate by 13.1/19.4% for FY21/22E to factor in higher-margin Evosys integration and currency tailwind. Our TP of Rs 400 is based on 7x FY22E EPS plus Rs 36/sh for ~5% stake in Majesco US. Maintain BUY.
