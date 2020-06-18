Buy Mastek; target of Rs 400: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Mastek

Mastek delivered strong revenue and margin performance led by the integration of Evosys. Mastek organic growth (+1.1% QoQ) was inline led by traction in UK Govt. (+6.9% QoQ CC) offset by weakness in UK private (Covid+Brexit) and US (-18.5% QoQ CC). Weakness in US (Retail) and UK Private (Retail+BFS) will impact Mastek organic growth in FY21E. Margin expansion (+349bps QoQ) in the quarter was led by the integration of high margin Evosys business. We assume Evosys revenue of USD 63mn and ~19% EBITDA margin for FY21E. We cut our USD revenue estimate by 4.1/3.6% for FY21/22E due to high exposure to Retail (~22% of rev) and Covid-19 uncertainty.

Outlook

We increase our EPS estimate by 13.1/19.4% for FY21/22E to factor in higher-margin Evosys integration and currency tailwind. Our TP of Rs 400 is based on 7x FY22E EPS plus Rs 36/sh for ~5% stake in Majesco US. Maintain BUY.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.