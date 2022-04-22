English
    Buy Mastek; target of Rs 3400: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Mastek has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3400 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    April 22, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Mastek


    Mastek bounced back in Q4 with 4.9% sequential growth and a $194m order backlog, up 25% y/y. Management spoke about sustaining high growth till FY25 while reducing exposure to the UK and government businesses. It will achieve this by scaling up its Enterprise business in the US (new leadership) and Europe, and by acquiring some targets (revenue ~$35m) in the US (in FY23). FY23 fresher hiring targets are up 50% (to 1,000) to support growth. EBITDA margins to be maintained above 20% in FY23.


    Outlook


    We largely retain our FY23e/FY24e, but tweak our target to Rs.3,400 (23x FY24e, a 35% discount to LTI). We retain a Buy recommendation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Mastek #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:05 pm
