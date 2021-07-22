Buy Mastek: target of Rs 2950: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Mastek

Q1FY22 beat our estimates on all fronts; Further, quarter witnessed rise in order backlog (up 54% y-o-y), robust deal pipeline, aggressive employee additions, new logo additions and better cash conversion. UK public sector vertical to maintain growth momentum given strong client mining and new logo additions, while UK private sector vertical’s growth would recover given cross-sell opportunities and a new leadership. Mastek is expected to clock an earnings CAGR of 24% over FY2021-FY2024E, led by strong growth in the UK public sector, strong deal wins, new logo additions, investments on capabilities and traction for digital and cloud technologies.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Mastek with a revised PT of Rs. 2,950 given its strong revenue growth potential, robust deal pipeline and strong demand.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More