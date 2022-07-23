Buy Mastek; target of Rs 2710: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Mastek

On cross-currency headwinds and the ramp-down in a key UK government healthcare account, Mastek’s Q1 was weak. For the last three quarters, its US revenue was flattish, reflecting slower deal wins/execution. Management aims at acceleration in both regions by H2. The order backlog was a healthy $191m, up 21% y/y. In FY23, ~18-20% EBITDA margins would be maintained, primarily via better utilisation. We lower our organic FY23e/ FY24e, but integrate the acquisition, resulting in a slight change to estimates. We retain a Buy on anticipated recovery in H2, driven by its order backlog & better execution. However, we lower our target to Rs2,710 (20x FY24e), a 20% cut, reflecting the weak organic performance and cross-currency headwinds.

Outlook

Organic estimates lowered, TP Rs2,710 (20x FY24e). We have lowered our FY23e/FY24e ~2%/5%, reflecting the weak revenue performance (down 5- 7%). This gets offset by the Metasoftech integration. The stock now trades at 15x FY24 P/E, which we find attractive.

At 17:30 Mastek was quoting at Rs 2,031.70, down Rs 24.80, or 1.21 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,087.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,024.10.

It was trading with volumes of 9,282 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 5,845 shares, an increase of 58.79 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.05 percent or Rs 21.90 at Rs 2,056.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,666.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,851.00 on 19 October, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.57 percent below its 52-week high and 9.78 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,108.46 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mastek - 230722 - anand