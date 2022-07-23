English
    Buy Mastek; target of Rs 2710: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Mastek has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2710 in its research report dated July 21, 2022.

    July 23, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Mastek


    On cross-currency headwinds and the ramp-down in a key UK government healthcare account, Mastek’s Q1 was weak. For the last three quarters, its US revenue was flattish, reflecting slower deal wins/execution. Management aims at acceleration in both regions by H2. The order backlog was a healthy $191m, up 21% y/y. In FY23, ~18-20% EBITDA margins would be maintained, primarily via better utilisation. We lower our organic FY23e/ FY24e, but integrate the acquisition, resulting in a slight change to estimates. We retain a Buy on anticipated recovery in H2, driven by its order backlog & better execution. However, we lower our target to Rs2,710 (20x FY24e), a 20% cut, reflecting the weak organic performance and cross-currency headwinds.



    Outlook


    Organic estimates lowered, TP Rs2,710 (20x FY24e). We have lowered our FY23e/FY24e ~2%/5%, reflecting the weak revenue performance (down 5- 7%). This gets offset by the Metasoftech integration. The stock now trades at 15x FY24 P/E, which we find attractive.

    At 17:30 Mastek was quoting at Rs 2,031.70, down Rs 24.80, or 1.21 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,087.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,024.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 9,282 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 5,845 shares, an increase of 58.79 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.05 percent or Rs 21.90 at Rs 2,056.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,666.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,851.00 on 19 October, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 44.57 percent below its 52-week high and 9.78 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,108.46 crore.


